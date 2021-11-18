Meghan to cause ‘no harm’ in new interview– but Duchess warned over Royal Family ‘attacks’

He concluded by questioning whether it would shed light on the Sussexes’ plans for the future.

The royal commentator added: “Will it, I wonder, give us an insight into what the Sussexes, who are so unpredictable, really want?”

The upcoming interview filmed for Thursday’s episode of the Ellen Show comes amid increasingly frequent reports of the Queen’s health.

Her Majesty, 95, held her first audience for weeks at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, welcoming the chief of defence staff, General Sir Nick Carter, to her Berkshire home.

Read more here Daily Express :: Royal Feed