US Volcanic ash from 1912 being blown toward Alaska island November 18, 2021 Newslanes Media Leave a comment It’s 109 years old, but this volcanic ash is still causing problems. Read more here New York Daily News Related‘Very scary!’ La Palma airport closed as volcanic ash continues to rain from the skySeptember 25, 2021In "Travel"Rare Natural Event in Alaska Sees 3 Volcanoes Erupting at The Same TimeAugust 15, 2021In "Science"Even Minor Volcanic Eruptions Could Trigger Global Catastrophe, Scientists WarnAugust 10, 2021In "Science"