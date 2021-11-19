Battlefield 2042 Available Now for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Summary Enter a world on the brink in the epic multiplayer game Battlefield 2042 , available today for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members with EA Play can play a 10-hour trial as part of their membership.

Let’s squad up, solider! Battlefield 2042 is now available worldwide on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, bringing you to a near-future where a world is on the brink of chaos. Food shortages, energy scarcity, and polluted water are commonplace as nations begin to collapse fighting over these vital resources, all the while the United States and Russia continue a global conflict impacting everyone in their wake. This is the backdrop for you, solider, as you step into the shoes of “The Non-Patriated” (a.k.a. “No-Pats”) who are fighting to try and restore order in this global war on resources.

Battlefield 2042 can be experienced across three dynamic gameplay modes, each offering their own blend of multiplayer warfare and iconic Battlefield moments the series has come to be known for in All-Out Warfare, Hazard Zone, and Portal along with the new Specialists feature.

Specialists bring a new dimension to the core Battlefield experience

New for Battlefield 2042 is the introduction of Specialists, an evolution of the classic team-based approach to squads. This new feature will allow squads to mix and match their playstyles to focus on the way they want to play. Each Specialist features a Specialty and a Trait that can only be used by them. When combined with a ton of loadout customization options (weapon, grenades, gadgets, etc.), you have a lot of choice in creating and playing as a solider that suits your style of play.

Enter a massive combat zone in All-Out Warfare

Featuring fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, All-Out Warfare includes the largest maps ever created for the franchise with support for up to 128 players on Xbox Series X|S and 64 players on Xbox One. This massive scale can lead to some incredible gameplay experiences, including a ton of choices in how your team can decide to attack your opponents on the battlefield with distinct sectors that will yield some epic clashes over map control.

Engage in high-stakes tactical combat with Hazard Zone

Dialing back the team size, but keeping the large maps in place, Hazard Zone puts you in the boots of a tactical four-person squad that has you seeking out intel from crashed satellites while combating not only rival squads, but local AI controlled occupying forces. Oh, and a massive storm system that’s quickly moving into the combat zone. Completing missions will yield Dark Market Credits that you can use to spend on improvements to your squad and loadout for the next time you enter the combat zone, as you’ll strive to retrieve as many Data Drives as you can before you’re forced to evacuate, kicking off a hectic, last-minute scramble to safety. You can learn more about Hazard Zone here on Xbox Wire.

Play in the world’s most dynamic sandbox in Battlefield Portal

This community-driven platform lets you discover and create a wide variety of surprising battles made up from elements of Battlefield’s past. 1942 vs 2042? Knives vs. Defibrillators? 1 tank against 20 EOD Bots? You got it. You make up the rules and then jump on the battlefield to experience this mix of nostalgia and cutting-edge tech. If you prefer to relive some moments like you remember them, albeit with a fresh coat of next-gen paint, a few of the classic map experiences you can play today in Portal include Battlefield 1942 (Conquest), Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (Rush), and Battlefield 3 (Conquest).

As part of your membership as an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you have access to EA Play which includes access to a massive collection of EA games and member only rewards. One of those that’s available today is a 10-hour trial of Battlefield 2042 that let’s you enjoy everything the game has to offer. Best of all, any progress made during the trial will carry over to the full game should you purchase it on the Xbox Store. And don’t forget: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play members can save 10% on Battlefield 2042 purchases on the Xbox Store.

Pick the version that’s right for you

Battlefield 2042 is available now on the Xbox Store for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in a variety of editions. There’s the base game edition, Battlefield 2042 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S that retails for $ 69.99. Then there’s the Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S that includes the Year 1 Pass which includes 4 new Specialists, 4 Battle Passes, and 3 Epic Skin Bundles at $ 99.99. And finally, there’s the Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S that includes everything in the Gold Edition, plus the Midnight Ultimate Bundle, an Official Digital Artbook, and the Exclusive Digital Soundtrack at $ 119.99.

No matter which version you choose, you’ll still get to experience all the epic multiplayer gameplay that Battlefield 2042 has to offer. Now, squad up and move out! We’ll see you on the battlefield.

