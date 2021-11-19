Empire Of Sin Gets A New Expansion And Major Update

Never stop fighting ’til the fight is done.

Empire of Sin had a lot of attention when it launched last year, with major publisher Paradox and developer Romero Games giving cause for optimism. The 1920s gangster-era tactics game disappointed in various respects, unfortunately, with our tagline of ‘Eliot Mess’ giving you a good idea of what we thought of the Switch version in our review.

There have been updates and fixes since, of course, but evidently it’s an ongoing project to find the right balance for the game’s various systems. This week it’s had a major patch with numerous fixes and some additions – called the ‘Free Precinct Update’ – along with its first major paid expansion, ‘Make It Count’. The expansion adds new characters and units, along with 20 new missions; it can be bought on its own or as part of the Expansion Pass.

