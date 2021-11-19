Meghan Markle’s Duchess of Sussex title butt of joke in Ellen interview

The Duchess of Sussex featured on an episode of the show on Thursday evening, just over eight months after she and Prince Harry sat down for an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. Her appearance on the Ellen Show was packed full of gags and jokey sketches.
The joshing began moments after Meghan Markle sat down with Ellen.
The TV host struggled on numerous occasions to pronounce Meghan’s title, “Duchess of Sussex”.
The studio audience found this highly amusing.
At one stage, later in the interview, Ellen asked her audience to have a crack at the title instead.
She claimed that “Duchess of Sussex” is “hard to pronounce”.
Ellen even tried to get Meghan herself to pronounce her title.
As well as this, Meghan was tasked with numerous dares.
At the start of one sketch, Ellen said: “I sent Meghan out to do some shopping. She wore an earpiece and had to say and do everything I told her to do.”
She said: “People truly forget that or don’t even know it’s one of only six wealthy countries in the world that does not mandate and have a federal paid leave programme.
“I will do everything I can to make sure we can implement that for people.”
Meghan’s latest TV appearance has prompted speculation as to who she might appear with for her next high-profile interview.
Richard Eden from the Daily Mail joked on Twitter: “We’ve had the Oprah interview, and the Ellen DeGeneres chat. Who’s next for Meghan? Piers Morgan I hope.”
It took but a few moments for Morgan to come back with a suggestion.
He replied: “I’m available…”
