Sports Mercedes declare ‘gloves are off’ in Red Bull fight with ‘elbows out’ as dig taken at FIA November 19, 2021 Newslanes Media Leave a comment Toto Wolff declares “gloves are off” ahead of the final three races. Read more here Daily Express :: Sport Feed RelatedMax Verstappen plays down Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes battle ahead of F1 seasonFebruary 28, 2021In "Sports"Red Bull call out ‘unusual’ Mercedes gamble in Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton fightOctober 23, 2021In "Sports"Valtteri Bottas fumes at Mercedes in French GP – 'Why the f*** does no-one listen to me?'June 21, 2021In "Sports"