US Pennsylvania Republicans’ Attempts At A 2020 Election “Audit” Are Off To An Awkward Start November 19, 2021 Newslanes Media Leave a comment The state’s first hearing featured testimony about an audit backed by Trump supporters that didn’t actually find any election issues. View Entire Post › Read more here BuzzFeed News RelatedWindham election audit team submits report to New Hampshire officialsJuly 17, 2021In "US"Former RNC Official Says Arizona Audit Hearing Shows ”Crime Was Committed on November 3rd, Coverup Has Been Happening Ever Since”July 19, 2021In "US"Republican candidates are increasingly focusing their 2021-2022 campaigns on the baseless claim that voter fraud was a rampant problem in the 2020 electionJuly 6, 2021In "US"