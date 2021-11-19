Finance State pension bonus to be paid next month – everything you need to know on who gets boost November 19, 2021 Newslanes Media Leave a comment PENSIONERS who are eligible for the Christmas Bonus will be paid next month. Read more here Daily Express :: Finance Feed RelatedState pension recipients to get a bonus next month – how much will you get?November 11, 2021In "Finance"State pension warning as many Britons missing out on extra £4,659 – act nowJune 26, 2021In "Finance"State pension: You could get an extra £358 monthly for hearing loss or other conditionsJune 4, 2021In "Finance"