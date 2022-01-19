Portugal has become much more expensive for expats. The country’s property market has gone up, increasing by 56.8 percent since 2010.

Properties in Portugal have become much more expensive. Whether buying or renting, the property market has gone up all over Europe. In Portugal, the rise was of 56.8 percent, according to Eurostat. Europe in general has seen its properties go up by 39 percent. READ MORE: Spain holidays: Canary Islands weather warning

British expats looking to move to the south of Europe will be happy to learn four countries have seen their house prices fall. Expats’ favourites Greece, Italy, Spain and Cyprus have all seen reduction in the price of properties. It was also cheaper to rent in Greece and Cyprus, but more expensive everywhere else. Portugal properties are more expensive both to buy and to rent. DON’T MISS

Britons looking for a bargain should go inland, according to experts, with three municipalities accounting for 96 percent of the low price houses. Alcoutim, Corvo and Mértola are the cheapest places to buy in Portugal. At the other end of the market, there are 2,937 properties valued at over one million euros. The most expensive locations in Portugal were Lisbon, Cascais and Loulé. Website International Living had some suggestions for expats looking to relocate to Portugal. They said the best places to move to were Lisbon, Porto, the Silver Coast, Lagos and Tavira. They also recommended expats avoid Monsanto and the Alentjo.

