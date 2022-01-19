The Beatles during television recordings in Hillegom. Jimmie Nicol replaces Ringo Starr. | Eric Koch, Nationaal Archief (Wikimedia Commons)

Jan. 20, 1964. It was an LP album that came in a 12×12-inch cover, and it held my future. At least my immediate future. Jan. 20 came on a Monday that year. I was seven years old and was about to spend an evening with a neighbor girl from down the block. My parents were friends with her parents. Every Monday after supper, my dad and her dad would get together to play chess. Sometimes at our house, sometimes at theirs. Wherever they played didn’t matter. My mom, sister and I always went with him. The moms would talk about everything from neighborhood stuff (gossip) to holiday recipes and soap operas.

The Graysons had two kids. Billy, the oldest, was away in the Air Force, and for a while I remember he’d come home for the holidays, but this year, Billy was not around. No matter. I didn’t really know him much, he was way older than me, but his sister, Sally, was there.

Sally was nine years older than me, but that didn’t seem to matter to us. We had a great time when chess night came along. She was more than happy to keep my sister and me occupied while the adults did their thing in the living room. We’d go to Sally’s room; she had a new invention: A portable record player. It was fantastic. You could listen to the newest releasees in the comfort of your own (or Sally’s) room and be the hippest cool kid on the block.

That night, after we all had a little cookies and milk in the kitchen, Mrs. Grayson suggested that Sally take us into her room and listen to records. I really liked Mrs. Grayson. Mr. Grayson was OK too, but he never made any suggestions.

Anyway, the three of us went into Sally’s room and she said she had been to Jake’s that afternoon. “Oh really,” I said. “What did you do there?” I asked, already knowing. Jake’s was a record store in town. Obviously, she was there to get a new record. I had heard about a record that came out that day by a group called The Kingsmen. Some of the other guys were talking about it at school. Supposedly, it had some really bad words in it, but you couldn’t understand them unless you played the record really slow. It was called, “Louie Louie.” I was hoping, maybe Sally bought that record. Of course, she didn’t. So, what were we going to listen to?

For a few years, a group of guys from England were trying to make it in the U.S. Four guys with shaggy hair, wearing suits and ties. I guess they couldn’t make up their minds if they were squares or hip. Anyway, in an attempt to break into the homes of every kid in America, they came up with an album of original songs, and called it, “Meet the Beatles.” Sally had played some of their music on other chess nights, but we just played through it. This night though, she got a hold of the last LP Jake had of their new album.

Watching Sally as she played the record was magical. Then she got up and we started dancing. The record was 27 minutes long, and the music was like nothing else on the scene that year. The dads played chess every Monday night for the next two years, Sally bought every new record these guys put out and we listened to them all. Sometimes more than once. Two more Christmases passed, and still no Billy.

All of a sudden, the dads stopped playing chess. Mr. Grayson had gotten ill, and he could no longer stay up so late. Mrs. Grayson and my mom talked, but not as much, and Sally graduated high school and went off to college. We stuck around the neighborhood for a few more years, but then moved on as well.

After we moved, we heard that Billy came home from Vietnam, but wasn’t the same. Mr. Grayson had gotten worse, and then one day my mom got a phone call. Mr. Grayson had passed away. Mrs. Grayson still lived in the house on Johnson Street and Sally and her husband and kids would visit on the holidays.

That was 57 years ago, but I remember Mr. Grayson’s chess board in the living room, the smell of his pipe throughout the house and cookies and milk in the kitchen. I remember Sally dancing, and I remember, meeting the Beatles on a very cold, snowy winter Monday night.