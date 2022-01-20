The Environment Agency said water companies “must do more to reduce pollution incidents”.

It also asked the public to stop putting fats, oils, greases, wet wipes, cotton buds and other “unflushables” down the drain.

Martin Christmas, Environment Agency area environment manager for Yorkshire, said: “We are at the beginning of the journey at the site in Ilkley and we’re committed to working with the community, Yorkshire Water, local farmers, local authorities and other organisations to improve bathing water quality in the years to come.”

