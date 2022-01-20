Avengers Endgame’s final battle was like nothing ever seen before in blockbuster movie history. A decade of interlocking movies with an overarching narrative accumulated in the Marvel behemoth’s third act. Now as the MCU moves forward into the shared universe’s alternate realities, can Avengers 5 really top Captain America’s Avengers Assemble battle charge?
Loki, What If…? and Spider-Man: No Way Home have already opened up the Marvel multiverse and there’s been lots of speculation that Avengers 5 will adapt the Secret Wars comic book storyline. This iconic narrative sees multiple variants of Marvel characters coming together in one big epic.
Considering that Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror is the new big bad of the MCU following Thanos, presumably, he would be the main villain in Avengers 5.
In the comics, the time-travelling despot has a Council of Kangs in which his variants work together, so maybe there will be an army of his alternate selves facing off against Earth’s mightiest heroes.
The latest rumour on Avengers 5 is that it will indeed be Secret Wars and be much bigger than the Avengers Infinity War and Avengers Endgame two-parter.
As it stands Avengers 5 doesn’t have a release date, but it’s definitely coming.
Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige told Collider last year: “I think we want there to be a reasonable amount of time from the Endgame to start a new saga, which is already underway and already started. And then you need time, as you did in Phase 1, to build that saga before you start bringing everyone together.”
As it stands, the latest confirmed release date is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on July 28, 2023. Additionally, Blade, Fantastic Four, Shang-Chi 2, Captain America 4 and Deadpool 3 are yet to receive theirs.
Considering Avengers Endgame arrived in 2019, perhaps Avengers 5 or even Avengers: Secret Wars Part 1, will land in 2024 or 2025.
