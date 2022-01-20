Avengers Endgame’s final battle was like nothing ever seen before in blockbuster movie history. A decade of interlocking movies with an overarching narrative accumulated in the Marvel behemoth’s third act. Now as the MCU moves forward into the shared universe’s alternate realities, can Avengers 5 really top Captain America’s Avengers Assemble battle charge?

Loki, What If…? and Spider-Man: No Way Home have already opened up the Marvel multiverse and there’s been lots of speculation that Avengers 5 will adapt the Secret Wars comic book storyline. This iconic narrative sees multiple variants of Marvel characters coming together in one big epic.

Considering that Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror is the new big bad of the MCU following Thanos, presumably, he would be the main villain in Avengers 5.

In the comics, the time-travelling despot has a Council of Kangs in which his variants work together, so maybe there will be an army of his alternate selves facing off against Earth’s mightiest heroes.

The latest rumour on Avengers 5 is that it will indeed be Secret Wars and be much bigger than the Avengers Infinity War and Avengers Endgame two-parter.