Fortnite fans can download a brand new update on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Android.

Update 3.43 is the second Fortnite download in just a couple of days. It fixes some of the issues that cropped up with update 19.10.

The news was announced by Epic Games on Twitter, alongside a list of some of the new fixes.

“We have deployed a maintenance patch on Android and Xbox and PlayStation consoles to address stability issues and the color blind settings not saving,” reads an Epic post.

“We will update you when the patch is available on the remaining platforms.”

In a follow-up tweet, Epic confirmed that a problem with the Support-A-Creator UI has also been fixed.

“We are aware and investigating that the Support-A-Creator UI is missing from the pre-game lobby of some Creative islands.

“This issue is now resolved on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.”

The new update will be available for Nintendo Switch in the coming days, so stay tuned for more information.