Chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, Stuart Patrick, suggested an intervention to reverse Sauchiehall Street’s decline might now be needed.

He explained: “This latest high street closure is yet another sign of the damage that we are continuing to see amid pandemic restrictions.

“The closure of Marks and Spencer will come as a significant blow for Sauchiehall Street, highlighting the impact that the drop in footfall we have experienced across our struggling city centres has had on businesses.”

British high streets have suffered heavily throughout the pandemic with uncertainties around Omicron denting footfall in the crucial December trading period.

