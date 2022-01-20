The GMB host previously joined father and son presenters Martin and Roman Kemp for Sunday Best.

During the show, Piers was quizzed on whether he felt he hadn’t been given an accolade that he believed he “deserved”.

Roman asked: “Is there any accolade or award that you feel that you guys deserve but haven’t got?”

With a surprised expression on his face, the ex-GMB host declared that he had been “overlooked” by the Queen for a knighthood.

Piers cheekily replied: “I’ve been cruelly overlooked by Her Majesty.”

“If she’s watching – and she probably is – it’s not too late your Majesty,” Piers said, before adding, “I’ll take anything at this stage, but that would be nice.”

