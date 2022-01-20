If you or a family member has a PS4 or PS5, then you might want to check out Sony’s annual PlayStation Wrap-up.

The PlayStation Wrap-up provides a detailed look at your gaming stats for the previous year.

Just visit the PlayStation Wrap-up website, sign in to your profile, and find out how much PS4 and PS5 gaming you did in 2021.

It’s a nice way for parents to check on their children’s gaming habits, or to see how much time you spent playing a specific game.

“In 2021 there were a lot of fantastic experiences that many PlayStation fans enjoyed, such as Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Deathloop,” Sony explains.

“As the new year is in full swing, we’re pleased to bring back the PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up report, celebrating your gaming achievements on PS4 and PS5.

“Starting today through February 20, PS4 and PS5 users can access and share their PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up report, with stats such as the number of games played, earned Trophies, playtime on PS4 and PS5 titles, and more.”

If it makes anybody feel any better, I racked up a massive 519 hours on the PlayStation last year.