As you might recall, Nintendo released a “limited-time” battle royale title called Super Mario Bros. 35 on the Switch eShop in 2020. Although the game could still be active, the company decided to take it offline when Mario’s anniversary celebrations ended.

If it wasn’t already hard enough for fans of the game, Nintendo has now used the same title in a Japanese customer support tweet about how to delete games you no longer play (or in this case, can no longer access) on the Switch. Here’s the tweet, as highlighted by Twitter user Kyle McLain:

