The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a request by former President Donald Trump to block White House records from being sent to a House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.

The ruling, which Trump cannot appeal, sets the stage for more than 700 pages of Trump White House records to soon be sent by the National Archives to the committee, which had issued a subpoena for them.

It also represents a sharp loss for the Republican former president, given that he appointed three of the Supreme Court’s six conservative justices, with none of those three indicating support for his effort. The author of Wednesday’s ruling was not disclosed.

Of the nine justices, only Clarence Thomas would have granted Trump’s application for an injunction blocking the release of the records to the select committee, at least temporarily until the court could hear arguments in the case. Thomas was appointed by President George H.W. Bush, another Republican.

“The Supreme Court’s action tonight is a victory for the rule of law and American democracy,” said the top Democrat and Republican on the House committee.

“The Select Committee has already begun to receive records that the former President had hoped to keep hidden and we look forward to additional productions regarding this important information,” Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said in a statement issued Wednesday evening.

“Our work goes forward to uncover all the facts about the violence of January 6th and its causes,” they said. “We will not be deterred in our effort to get answers for the American people, make legislative recommendations to strengthen our democracy, and help ensure nothing like that day ever happens again.”

A spokeswoman for Trump did not immediately return a request seeking comment on the ruling.

Trump late last year failed in legal efforts in Washington, D.C.’s federal district and appeals courts to block the panel from getting the documents. He then asked the Supreme Court to take the case.