There are also limits on the number of people that can socialise and face masks must be worn at all times.

Tenerife, La Palma and Gran Canaria are all at Covid alert level four and have the strictest restrictions.

El Hierro, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura are currently at alert level three while La Gomera has the fewest restrictions.

The island of La Palma is still struggling to cope with the aftermath of the volcanic eruption that hit the destination in 2021.

Get CyberSEO Lite – a freeware plugin for WordPress, which pulls Full-Text RSS articles automatically!

Read more here Daily Express :: Travel News Feed