Rare’s iconic duo return.

Update : Banjo-Kazooie has now been added to NSO’s N64 Expansion Pack service. Enjoy!

Original article : Xbox isn’t the only one that has some exciting announcements to share this week. Nintendo (with the cooperation of Rare and Microsoft, we guess…) has just locked in a release date for the Switch Online version of Banjo-Kazooie.

Read the full article on nintendolife.com

Read more here Nintendo Life | Latest News