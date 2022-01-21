Tackle dangerous missions in WW2.

This generation has seen a steady run of retro games getting spruced up for remasters, and another is on the way this Spring on Switch. This time around Deadly Dozen Reloaded is delivering an updated take on a 2001 tactical shooter in which you lead a group of 4 soldiers through tough encounters in WW2.

Previously a PC-only title, this revamp will bring us a long overdue console debut, though the original had a mixed critical reception. The core game is the same but significant improvements are promised elsewhere.

