Destiny has had a lot of group activities over the years, with the Trials of Osiris proving to be one of the most durable among them.

Today has seen the Trials begin anew, with only a few remaining until the launch of the game’s next big expansion – The Witch Queen.

The good news for fans of the 3v3 Crucible event is that it will continue to play a critical role as an endgame activity within the new DLC.

Bungie confirmed the Trials would be part of the levelling process, explaining to Guardians this week:

“Through general gameplay, players can reach the soft cap of 1500 by earning general gear through activity completions, chests, and more.

“This includes Rare and Legendary drops. Once reaching the soft cap, players will need to earn Powerful drops from vendor challenges and other objectives in the game. Once reaching the Power cap of 1550, the only upgrades that players will find are from endgame activities that offer Pinnacle rewards.