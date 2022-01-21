According to the data, the EU as a whole accounted for 41.8 percent of exports in 2020, down from 44 percent in 2015 before the referendum.

Out of the UK’s top 10 fastest growing export markets between 2010 and 2020, just one, Slovakia, is an EU member state.

Trade with East Asia has shown significant growth, with South Korea, Hong Kong, China and Indonesia all in the top 10 along with the Middle East represented by Qatar and Kuwait.

Within Europe, non-EU members Switzerland, Gibraltar and North Macedonia were also in the top 10.

