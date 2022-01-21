Celebrate Kazuma Kiryu’s saga this weekend with Free Play Days! Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered, and Yakuza 5 Remastered are all available this weekend for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play from Thursday, January 20 at 12:01 a.m. PST until Sunday, January 23 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

How to Start Playing

Find and install the games here on Xbox.com. Clicking through will send you to the Microsoft Store, where you must be signed in to see the option to install with your Xbox Live Gold membership. To download on console, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and enter the Gold member area to locate the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One.

Keep the Fun Going

Purchase the game and other editions at a limited time discount and continue playing while keeping your Gamerscore and earned achievements during the event! Please note that discount percentage may vary by region.

Game Details

Yakuza 3 Remastered Standard Edition ( $ 19.99 SRP ) at 50% off: $ 10.00

Yakuza 4 Remastered Standard Edition ( $ 19.99 SRP ) at 50% off: $ 10.00

Yakuza 5 Remastered Standard Edition ( $ 19.99 SRP ) at 50% off: $ 10.00



Yakuza 3 Remastered

His heart at peace, Kazuma Kiryu leaves his yakuza life behind to settle into running an orphanage on the breezy and idyllic Okinawan coast. But when the land that it is on becomes a dispute between politicians, the local gangs, and the Tojo Clan, Kiryu’s past rears its ugly head, and he will have to choose a side.

Yakuza 4 Remastered

In the absence of the Dragon of Dojima, Kamurocho becomes a jungle without a king, and a power struggle brewing behind the scenes since an infamous hit job in 1984 boils to the surface. Witness events through the eyes of Shun Akiyama, a loan shark known as the “Lifeline of Kamurocho,” Taiga Saejima, who must escape from prison to confront his past, Masayoshi Tanimura, a cop on the wrong side of the law, and Kazuma Kiryu, who finds himself embroiled in the events that shaped his present-day life.

Yakuza 5 Remastered

The Omi Alliance is on the verge of a war of succession, and to prevent it Sixth Chairman of the Tojo Clan, Daigo Dojima, seeks to unify the yakuza from around Japan. The echoes of this underground power struggle reach five playable characters: Kazuma Kiryu, who is laying low in Fukuoka as a taxi driver, Taiga Saejima, who returns to prison to finish what he started, Shun Akiyama, who lends money to a client that is more than meets the eye, Haruka Sawamura, who dreams of becoming an idol, and Tatsuo Shinada, a disgraced baseball star who finds himself in over his head. Five characters, five cities, and five dreams converge in an explosive conclusion.

Don’t miss out on this exciting Free Play Days for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members! Learn more about Free Play Days here and stay tuned to Xbox Wire to find out about future Free Play Days and all the latest Xbox gaming news.

Related:

Free Play Days – Star Wars: Squadrons, Tennis World Tour 2, and West of Dead

Updated – Free Play Days: Battlefield 2042 and Star Renegades

Free Play Days: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game

Read more here Xbox Wire