Starting today, Xbox Live Gold subscribers – those with access to Games with Gold – can download three new titles for a limited period, but everyone on Xbox Game Pass will not need to partake. As part of its Free Play Days initiative, Microsoft will make it possible to download and play the full versions of Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered, and Yakuza 5 Remastered. So for anyone who never played the famous Sega franchise and wanted to check it out, this week is the perfect time to do so. As mentioned above, all three games can be downloaded and played for free if you own an Xbox Live Gold subscription. To download them on console, users can click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and enter the Gold member area to locate the Free Play Days collection. These games are available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X, although they might not boast any next-gen optimisation options.

They will remain available until around 8am GMT on Monday, January 24, giving gamers plenty of time to experience each title. It’s a great deal for anyone with basic Xbox Live Gold access, but not so wonderful if you own Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft provides Free Play Days to both sets of subscribers, and while January is already and brilliant month for those who own Xbox Game Pass, there can always be a few surprises thrown in for everyone. The only problem is that this week’s Free Play Days games are already available on Xbox Game Pass. The Remastered Collection of Yakuza games can be played on XGP right now, and also include a number of other titles from the series. So Microsoft hasn’t really added anything new for those on Xbox Game Pass to experience, meaning you’ll need to skip Free Play Days for the time being. Descriptions for each Yakuza game can be found below:

Yakuza 3 Remastered His heart at peace, Kazuma Kiryu leaves his yakuza life behind to settle into running an orphanage on the breezy and idyllic Okinawan coast. But when the land that it is on becomes a dispute between politicians, the local gangs, and the Tojo Clan, Kiryu’s past rears its ugly head, and he will have to choose a side. Yakuza 4 Remastered In the absence of the Dragon of Dojima, Kamurocho becomes a jungle without a king, and a power struggle brewing behind the scenes since an infamous hit job in 1984 boils to the surface. Witness events through the eyes of Shun Akiyama, a loan shark known as the “Lifeline of Kamurocho,” Taiga Saejima, who must escape from prison to confront his past, Masayoshi Tanimura, a cop on the wrong side of the law, and Kazuma Kiryu, who finds himself embroiled in the events that shaped his present-day life. Yakuza 5 Remastered The Omi Alliance is on the verge of a war of succession, and to prevent it Sixth Chairman of the Tojo Clan, Daigo Dojima, seeks to unify the yakuza from around Japan. The echoes of this underground power struggle reach five playable characters: Kazuma Kiryu, who is laying low in Fukuoka as a taxi driver, Taiga Saejima, who returns to prison to finish what he started, Shun Akiyama, who lends money to a client that is more than meets the eye, Haruka Sawamura, who dreams of becoming an idol, and Tatsuo Shinada, a disgraced baseball star who finds himself in over his head. Five characters, five cities, and five dreams converge in an explosive conclusion.

