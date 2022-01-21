Adele, 33, has issued an emotional apology to her fans after she announced she’s been forced to reschedule her tour. The Easy On Me singer broke down in tears as she apologised profusely to those who had travelled to see her, but admitted that “it’s not ready”.

In the heart-wrenching video that left many upset, she held her head in her hands as she said: “Listen, I’m so sorry but my show isn’t ready.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything. We can’t put it together in time for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid – half my crew, half my team are down with Covid and still are.

“And it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

