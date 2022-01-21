Nicknamed the ‘booby cactus’, this rare, unusual-looking plant is happiest on a sunny, south-facing sill
Why will I love it?
This rare and very strangely shaped cactus stands out from the rest, thanks to its “scientific experiment gone wrong” appearance and its long mouthful of a botanical name, Myrtillocactus geometrizans Fukurokuryuzinboku. Buy it from a specialist: you won’t find this in your average garden centre or plant shop.
Light or shade?
Bright, direct light.
