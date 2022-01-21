New year, new EA Play Member Rewards! Each month, Game Pass Ultimate members get access to an assortment of EA Play Rewards, from games like FIFA 22, Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, and more. Start the New Year in style with the latest cosmetics as you dominate the competition. If building out the greatest Ultimate Team in history is your New Year’s resolution, EA Play has you covered there too.

Below is the full list of all the great content you’ll get this month when you play your favorite EA games:

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Hero Tim Cahill Tifo Set – January 1 to January 31

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Season 3 XP Boost – December 24 – February 3

Apex Legends RIG Helmet Weapon Charm – January 5 to February 1

NHL 22 Chel Heritage Set – January 1 to January 31

Madden NFL 22 Ultimate Team Playoffs Pack – January 14th – February 16

Madden NFL 22 Hephaestus Set – January 14 to February 16

Battlefield 2042 Cap-em Weapon Charm – January 1 to January 30

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, you get EA Play at no additional cost so you can enjoy great player benefits and a library of top games. EA Play members can access in-game challenges and rewards, unlock special member-only content, play trials of select brand-new titles, get access to a collection of our best-loved series and top titles, and save 10% on purchases of Electronic Arts digital content. Visit the EA Play page or EA.com/EA-Play/Terms for more details. To stay up to date on the latest from EA Play follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. Please see EA.com/EA-Play/Terms for full details.

