It’s been over 100 days since No Time To Die hit cinemas and we’ve now entered the 60th anniversary year of the James Bond film franchise. As awards season gears up, 007 producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson have been doing the interview rounds promoting the film for consideration at ceremonies like the Oscars. In one recent chat, they were asked about the next James Bond after Daniel Craig, where they shared their creative process and admitted to having thought about a certain Marvel star in the role before.

Speaking with Deadline’s Crew Call podcast, Broccoli said: “We’ll just have to see what happens. We’ll start the process, y’know, sometime this year I guess. And we’ll see where it takes us. What we tend to do is we tend to come up with an idea for a storyline, we start to flesh that out and once we have something reasonably concrete, that’s when we go out to directors. And that’s when we decide who would be the best director for that particular storyline, rather than just having a generic idea.”

But what about casting the next Bond? It’s been 17 years since they last held auditions and Craig beat a pre-Superman Henry Cavill to 007 origin story Casino Royale.

For the last few years, the bookies’ favourites for the new reboot have been the likes of Tom Hardy and Idris Elba. Asked point-blank about the latter as the next Bond, Broccoli admitted they had talked about the idea of the Marvel Heimdall star taking on the Licence to Kill.