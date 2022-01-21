Broccoli told Deadline’s Crew Call podcast that the process will kick off at some point this year. They’ll focus on the storyline idea and then approach the director they think would be best to take it on.

As for the next 007 auditions, the bookies’ top favourites remain the likes of Venom’s Tom Hardy and Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page. However, one star’s odds have been sliced by over 85 per cent this week.

According to William Hill, One Direction star Harry Styles has been cut from 500-1 to 66-1.

A spokesperson for the bookmakers said: “Harry Styles being reconnected to James Bond is no great surprise, considering the recent success of his appearance in Marvel’s Eternals and clear interest in pursuing more standout acting roles. Styles has made waves in every market he’s entered, whether it’s music, fashion, or acting, so he’s arguably more qualified than most other contenders when it comes to playing 007.”

