Both Canary Island destinations have experienced a rise in cases, leading the regional Government to raise their alert level.

Tenerife is already under the stricter restrictions and is the island with the most cases of the virus.

Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, El Hierro and Gomera have fewer restrictions and are not seen as at such high risk.

Across Spain, British tourists must wear a face mask at all times, both indoors and outside.

