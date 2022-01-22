Cryptocurrencies have taken the world by storm in recent years, prompting investors to take advantage of the new digital-age tender. However, several weeks ago, one of the most prominent cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, suffered its worst price slump for nearly four years. On Friday, it was revealed that Bitcoin took a further hit to it’s pricing owing to several factors. So, what are they?

On Friday the price of Bitcoin dropped as much as 7.4 percent against the US dollar during Asian trading to $ 38,261.

Other major cryptocurrencies tumbled as well, with Ether – the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalisation – down by almost nine percent.

According to figures from CoinMarketCap the falls for some of the world’s largest cryptocurrencies wiped about $ 140bn off their combined market capitalisation.

What led to Friday’s development?

The cryptocurrency rut comes after investors dumped shares in a number of tech companies.

