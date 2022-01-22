With all-things-metaverse making headlines every day, it’s impossible to evade conversations about the upcoming virtual world.

Now, the man behind the original Sony Playstation has shared his two cents on the metaverse hype. The pilot iteration of metaverse(s) will depend largely on AR/VR headsets that will work as noise cancellation headphones, but for the eyes.



Once immersed, the glasses will let you explore virtual worlds, switch up digital environments, and trade goods in the metaverse marketplaces. While mass adoption may be years away, it seems inevitable as smartphone technology shows signs of plateauing.

Playstation creator thinks metaverse is pointless

In an interview with Bloomberg, Ken Kutaragi – the brains behind Sony Playstation said the metaverse immersion headed our way is simply a bad idea.

Highlighting the importance of the “real world”, Kutaragi siad that the “metaverse is about making quasi-real in the virtual world” and that he “can’t see the point of doing it.”



Comparing metaverse(s) to anonymous message board sites, Kutaragi added that “headsets are simply annoying.”

Instead, he suggested that tech should be about unifying the physical and digital worlds instead of either drowning out the other. If seen through virtual reality goggles, Kutaragi believes the metaverse would simply be counter-intuitive.

Despite what Kutaragi says, companies like Meta are investing heavily in what they’re calling the tech of the future. Kutaragi worked on the first Sony Playstation which was released in 1993. Currently, he’s the CEO of Ascent Robotics, a Tokyo-based artificial intelligence startup.



