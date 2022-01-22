“A blast from the past” rides onto Switch.

Roughly a year after Elasto Mania’s remaster was locked in for a Switch release, it’s now been confirmed for a January 26 release. Yes, that’s right – the cult classic indie motorbike game released in 2000 is back.

That’s next week and follows on from the Elasto Mania Remastered skipping its original 2021 release date on the platform. As they say though – better late than never!

Read the full article on nintendolife.com

Read more here Nintendo Life | Latest News