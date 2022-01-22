There is good and bad news waiting for early adopters of Dying Light 2, which will be released in February 2022.
That the game is finally hitting shelves is the best news of all, with fans having had to wait years for the sequel.
Originally launched back in 2015, Dying Light proved popular with gamers, selling well across PS4, Xbox One and PC platforms and receiving endless support from the development team.
The Dying Light 2 release date has been set for February 4, 2022, and with seven years of waiting almost over, fans are finding out what else will be included in the new undead experience.
The big news confirmed today by developers Techland is that anyone who buys the game on PS4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade at no extra cost to PS5 and Xbox Series X.
Other games don’t always include this feature and sometimes charge extra to follow this process without needing to buy a new copy.
But while this is a great announcement to make, there has also been other bits of news shared that aren’t so good to hear.
Gamers have also been told that when Dying Light launches in February, it won’t boast cross-play support.
That means you will be stuck playing with friends who own the same consoles as you, with one minor difference.
If you buy the game on Steam, you will be able to play with other gamers who purchased Dying Light 2 from the Epic Games Store.
But the crossplay functions available in other games will not be part of Dying Light 2 when it comes out next month.
A message from Techland confirms: “Techland has confirmed that Dying Light 2 Stay Human will offer a free PlayStation 5 upgrade to all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro users.
“The highly-anticipated upcoming game from Techland will also support Microsoft’s Smart Delivery service. Thanks to this, all Xbox One players will also be able to freely upgrade their copy of the game to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
“Alongside the free upgrades for console players, Techland also confirmed that cross-platform and cross-generation console cooperative experience will not be available for Dying Light 2 Stay Human at launch.
“Cross-play between Steam and Epic Games Store will work once the game is released on Feb 4th. Techland already teased that they will provide 5 years of support for their new title, so with this ambitious plan we can expect a lot of exciting new content and expansions.”
Other Co-Op details confirmed today include the following:
Besides the prologue, Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be fully playable in co-op – this also includes finishing the game
All session guests can keep their gained items and player’s progression
Important choices in the game will be made by all players through voting, but it will be the host of the session who has the final choice.
