There is good and bad news waiting for early adopters of Dying Light 2, which will be released in February 2022.

That the game is finally hitting shelves is the best news of all, with fans having had to wait years for the sequel.

Originally launched back in 2015, Dying Light proved popular with gamers, selling well across PS4, Xbox One and PC platforms and receiving endless support from the development team.

The Dying Light 2 release date has been set for February 4, 2022, and with seven years of waiting almost over, fans are finding out what else will be included in the new undead experience.

The big news confirmed today by developers Techland is that anyone who buys the game on PS4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade at no extra cost to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Other games don’t always include this feature and sometimes charge extra to follow this process without needing to buy a new copy.

But while this is a great announcement to make, there has also been other bits of news shared that aren’t so good to hear.