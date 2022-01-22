This Morning legend and author Fern Britton, 64, left fans taken aback when she announced her split from her husband of almost 20 years, Phil Vickery, 60, in January 2020. However, the star seems to have bounced back quickly, as she was able to poke fun at herself over her single life during a new interview.

Fern appeared on actor Michael Fenton Stevens’ My Time Capsule podcast and made a cheeky joke about her uneventful sex life since her marriage breakdown.

Channel 5’s Watercolour Challenge host shared the unexpected admission while discussing celebrities she has met during her career in showbusiness that left her starstruck.

Host Michael quizzed Fern on stars that she had always admired, saying: “You must have had experiences through your career then when those people have suddenly turned up in front of you.

“Did you turn into the young girl you were?”

