From raspberries to gooseberries, remove old stems and branches to encourage strong, fruitful growth

Plump raspberries, fat gooseberries and cascades of black, red and white currants all start from one place: an annual chop. Pruning soft fruit is how you maintain vigour and fruit quality. Soft fruit needs sun for sweetness but dislikes humidity and stagnant air – it makes those soft, juicy berries rot quickly. Congested branches, particularly up against a fence or in a corner, will slow down air movement and help spread disease. Pruning rectifies this.

There are two main groups: cane fruits (raspberries, blackberries and hybrid berries, such as tayberries); and bush fruit (gooseberries and black, white and red currants). For both, the idea is to remove old, less-productive stems to encourage new growth.

