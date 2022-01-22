Speaking as a musician, I think Janan Ganesh’s article “How Beatlemania holds us back” (Opinion, Life & Arts, FT Weekend, January 15) is missing the point. Peter Jackson’s film Get Back serves as a useful historical document on the creative process for anyone in an artistic field.

Get Back shows you a band at a time in their career where they could play almost any genre and had no limitations on their creative possibilities. Get Back gives insight into what it’s like to master your craft; the hours of hard work, collaborating as a group to make something larger than the individual, creating under time and pressure constraints, navigating and problem-solving issues while enjoying playing with others. These are timeless lessons which can help a musician navigate their own path to innovation.

Danielle Collavino

London N16, UK