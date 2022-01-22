Next James Bond: Tom Hardy lead in peril after Idris Elba shake-up

Daniel Craig has left an incredible legacy for the James Bond role after No Time To Die – but it’s time for someone new. The Bond odds have been in a constant state of flux over the past year, however, it’s beginning to settle down with news that the Bond bosses have already started looking at one person in particular.

Regé-Jean Page is still at the top of the odds with an incredible 11/4 from Ladbrokes on becoming the first person to play the character after Craig.​ ​Although, the Bridgerton hunk doesn’t seem positive that he is really in the running – yet.​ ​He recently told fans: “If you are British and you do anything of repute, them people take notice and start saying the ‘B’ word [Bond]. I think that’s fairly normal. It’s more of a procedural thing and I’m flattered to be in the category of Brits that people have noticed but it’s nothing more or less that that.” He is, of course, followed by the fan-favourite hopeful: Tom Hardy.

Hardy has an incredible 7/2 – but has recently slipped behind in his leading spot.​ ​And things could be about to get even worse for the Venom actor, as a collection of popular actors are hot on his heels. Coming in at 8/1 is Game of Thrones star Richard Madden.​ ​Madden recently saw a spike in popularity after starring as Ikaris in the Marvel film Eternals. But he is alongside an actor best known for his raunchy performances. ​READ MORE: ​James Bond: George Lazenby was conned out of thousands of pounds

Elba most recently appeared in The Suicide Squad, but is of course best known for appearing in the Thor series and Luther.​ ​The actor’s odds have been drastically slashed to 6/1 from Ladbrokes after some comments made by Bond boss Barbara Broccoli.​ ​She recently announced: “We’ll just have to see what happens. We’ll start the process, y’know, sometime this year I guess … we know Idris, we’re friends with him, and he’s a magnificent actor. And, y’know, it’s been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat.” This has sent the star’s odds crashing, making him one of the most likely stars to join the franchise in the future.

Ladbrokes’ Jessica O’Reilly said: “Idris Elba’s back towards the top of Bond betting, and if the momentum continues it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see him become favourite to be next 007.” However, there is one strong candidate standing between Elba and favourites Hardy and Page: Henry Cavill.​ ​The British icon currently has an unbelievable 5/1 following the release of the second season of The Witcher.​ ​But the Netflix star is not yet confident about his future. He recently said: “Time will tell. You don’t know which direction they want to take Bond in and so I like to say that everything’s always on the table.”

Get CyberSEO Lite – a freeware plugin for WordPress, which pulls Full-Text RSS articles automatically!

Read more here Daily Express :: Films Feed