Travel will be on many Britons’ list of things to do this year. While travel restrictions are still in place, it is now easier to jet off overseas without too much worry.

Spain is one of the most popular holiday destinations for Britons.

The country’s rules for entry are also very straightforward, as Britons will need to be fully vaccinated to go on a Spain holiday.

Once in the country, Covid rules and restrictions vary depending on the region.

But even if there is a lot to think about when going on a holiday during a pandemic, one city is offering Britons some peace of mind.

