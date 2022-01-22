She continued: “So we are just going to wait until the weekend when we can definitely have them all.”

Stacey went on to reveal that Joe has been preparing to leave home for a fishing trip to celebrate his milestone birthday instead.

“We had a nice breakfast this morning and I told him he could go fishing for a couple of days so he’s over the moon.

“I have never seen someone do a school run and pack their bags so quickly in all my life.”

In the caption Stacey humorously added: “Starting to think I didn’t need to put all the effort into the games room.”

Get CyberSEO Lite – a freeware plugin for WordPress, which pulls Full-Text RSS articles automatically!

Read more here Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed