All clips have been copyright claimed.

Earlier this week, a YouTuber and coder by the name of Dragon shared a new Pokémon project they had been working on. It’s a Pokémon first-person shooter (yep, for real) powered by Unreal Engine, and in it, you must ah…shoot pocket monsters, instead of catching them.

Read the full article on nintendolife.com

Read more here Nintendo Life | Latest News