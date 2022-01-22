A couple from Tamil Nadu has decided to host their wedding within a Harry Potter-themed metaverse.

Currently the state allows only 100 people to attend wedding ceremonies, but there’s no law against gathering in a virtual world.

The couple’s wedding reception is going to be held in a virtual world built using Polygon’s blockchain platform.

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench in many a plan to get married but, just as work-from-home kept businesses going, love is taking to the metaverse. And, that’s just what one Indian couple is doing.

