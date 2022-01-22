Summary Total War: Warhammer III will launch day one with Game Pass for PC on February 17, 2022.

will launch day one with Game Pass for PC on February 17, 2022. The Daemon Prince rises as a new playable Legendary Lord and can be customized with tons of unique combinations.

Mix and match units from the four Chaos Gods to build terrifying armies and vanquish your enemies with powers from the Ruinous Powers.

When Total War: Warhammer III arrives with PC Game Pass on February 17, it will introduce several epic Legendary Lords from the realms of Kislev and Grand Cathay to the four Chaos Gods, who rise from the fissures between worlds to wreak havoc and destruction! With each Legendary Lord, you can build your empire, lead incredible armies, wield powerful magic, and use a variety of weapons to thwart your enemies on the battlefield.

With eight dynamic Legendary Lords to choose from, the Warhammer III roster is brimming with options for all playstyles, but today, we reveal the ninth Legendary Lord… the Daemon Prince!

The Daemon Prince is an experience never seen in Total War! A nightmare made flesh, hellbent on vengeance, he leads the Daemons of Chaos into battle against foes both mortal and daemonic and wields power from all four of the Chaos Gods.

Bringing the Daemon Prince into Warhammer III gave the team at Creative Assembly an opportunity to use a distinct part of Warhammer lore in a striking new way. In the Warhammer Army Books, Daemon Princes are immortal champions of Chaos described as “varying enormously in appearance,” a phrase that inspired the team to design and implement a system where players could create and customize their own version of this character.

So now, for the first time in a Total War game, players can browse a vast suite of customization features and personalize their Daemon Prince by choosing from hundreds of appendages, heads, armor, weapons, wings, and tails! With tons of potential combinations at players’ fingertips, this is a truly unique Total War gameplay experience. But that’s not all! Players can tweak the Daemon Prince’s stats through customizable parts – for example, a tail might boost your physical defense while another could give extra magic attacks. Oh, and did we mention you can name him? Just make sure to choose something truly formidable and terrifying, something like… Steven the Daemon?

Experience the rise of the Daemon Prince and lead the Daemons of Chaos in Total War: Warhammer III, available with PC Game Pass on February 17, 2022.

Total War: WARHAMMER III + Early Adopter Bonus SEGA ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Get it now Pre-order Total War: WARHAMMER III now to get the Ogre Kingdoms Early Adopter Bonus DLC for free*. Far beyond the world and its petty wars there exists a dimension of pure, malevolent magic: The Realm of Chaos. It is a terrible place, incomprehensible to the mortal mind. It whispers promises of power, but to behold it is to be seduced by it. To relinquish your soul to it. To become it. The four Ruinous Powers rule over this place, ever seeking to slip their bonds and engulf the world in a tide of daemonic corruption. Nurgle, the plague god; Slaanesh, the lord of excess; Tzeentch, the changer of ways; and Khorne, the god of blood and slaughter. On the border between the worlds, two mighty kingdoms stand sentinel: the stern warriors of Kislev and the vast empire of Grand Cathay. But each is beset by its own trials, and now both have cause to cross the threshold and send their armies into the Realm of Chaos. The world stands on a precipice. A single push will plunge it into cataclysm. And there is one who schemes to achieve just that, an ancient figure who desires nothing less than to wield supreme power. But to succeed, he will need a champion… The coming conflict will engulf all. Will you conquer your daemons? Or command them? Ogre Kingdoms – Early Adopter Bonus The Ogres have heard the call: the ultimate prize – the ultimate meal – is within reach, for he with the guts to strike forth and grasp it! Ogre Kingdoms DLC content includes:

• Skrag the Slaughterer (Legendary Lord)

• Greasus Goldtooth (Legendary Lord)

• Tyrant (Lord)

• Slaughtermaster (Lord)

• Hunter (Hero)

• Butcher (Hero)

• Firebelly (Hero)

• + 23 units *The Ogre Kingdoms Early Adopter Bonus offer is available until 24th February, 2022. After the offer ends, Ogre Kingdoms DLC will be available to purchase separately. A new Legendary Lord rises in the name of Chaos Undivided! For the first time in Total War: Warhammer, wield the power of the monstrous Daemon Prince and take charge of your own daemonic design using a vast suite of unique customisation options. Command legions, slay your enemies and wreak havoc in the name of the Ruinous Powers! • Earn Daemonic Glory to unlock new attributes, weapons, spells and stat boosts

• Customise your body parts, powers and playstyle with millions of potential combinations

• Combine Daemonic units from each of the Chaos Gods to build terrifying armies

• Embrace the variety of Chaos Undivide, or pledge allegiance to a single Chaos God!

Related:

10 Survival Tips to Keep You Alive in The Anacrusis (Game Preview)

The Most Anticipated Games of 2022 (According to Team Xbox)

Minecraft Dungeons First Seasonal Adventure is Here with the Free Cloudy Climb Update

Read more here Xbox Wire