BROADBAND, mobile phone and television customers who hold a contract with BT, Vodafone, Plusnet, EE, TalkTalk and a number of other companies could face price rises of up to £10 extra each month – totalling £120 a year for the same speeds, data allowances, and channels found in your existing bundle. The jaw-dropping increases in monthly bills come as the latest UK inflation figures, used by companies to calculate annual price rises, were published by the Office of National Statistics.

