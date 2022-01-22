Good ones, too!

Banjo-Kazooie on a Nintendo console in 2022. It’s mind-blowing! Not just because Rare and Nintendo parted ways long ago, or because we still haven’t got our hands on Rare Replay, or because there will most likely never be another Banjo-Kazooie game, but because it actually looks really good.

There were a few concerns, especially around the time that we found out that Nintendo’s N64 emulation was a bit pants, that Banjo-Kazooie wouldn’t stand up to modern play. But it totally does, and it actually made our Alex Olney a little bit emotional. It is his favourite game, after all, and it comes with quite the story. (Or, according to the thumbnail for the video, it’s his Favourit🐻 game.)

