If you haven’t tried out the Metal Slug style run-and-gun game Mighty Goose yet, you might want to hurry up.

After a teaser back in October last year, Blastmode studio creator Richard Lems has now revealed a whole new “wet and wild” mission is on the way. It’ll be an entirely free update in the form of a water-themed stage, and will be accessible to everyone who has defeated the final boss in the base game.

