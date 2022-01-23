The cheapest towns to buy property in Ciudad Real province are Almadén, Calzada de Calatrava, Malagón, Torralba de Calatrava, Socuéllamos, Campo de Criptana and Almodovar del Campo.

Visitors to Campo de Criptana can visit the town’s windmills and even take a tour to get to grips with how they work.

They can also sample a typical dish such as migas de pastor, fried bread crumbs with chopped ham, garlic and paprika.

Toledo and Ciudad Real province might not be not right for every expat, particularly those who are more interested in being by the sea.

