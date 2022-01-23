No Time To Die hit cinemas just a few months ago and James Bond fans are still reeling over its last gut-punch. In order to save his lover, Madeleine Swann, and his daughter, Mathilde, 007 was forced to sacrifice himself in a missile strike in order to keep a string of DNA-targeting nano-bots from killing them. Daniel Craig has now revealed how he planned for this to happen just after his first film as the hero.

In a new interview, Craig recalled asking Broccoli a serious question after the premiere of his first film, 2006’s Casino Royale. He asked: “How many of these movies do I have to shoot?” (Via The Guardian) She told him he had to do four – as his contract had yet to be extended for a fifth film. After Craig’s fourth film, 2015’s Spectre, he went on record saying that he did not want to return for a fifth movie. And he had a good reason.

Craig was injured during the production of Spectre, prompting him to later tell press: “I’d rather … slash my wrists [than do another Bond movie]. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.” Of course, he did sign on for a fifth and final film – the now-released No Time To Die – but just after finished promotion on Casino Royale he had a tough question for Broccoli. He asked her: “Can I kill him off at the end?” Reminiscing about the bold question, Craig said: “I don’t know where it came from. It had just been on my mind. And, being Barbara, she didn’t pause, she just said yes.” Broccoli was, of course, pleased the star was actually thinking about her beloved character, but soon realised she had to reveal what she had promised. READ MORE: Next James Bond: Tom Hardy lead in peril after Idris Elba shake-up

Fukunaga said: “I remember we had to lock the whole place off in order to keep it a secret.” Broccoli herself wasn’t in the best of spirits during the day of Bond’s death. She confessed: “I was dreading that day. Dreading it.” Recently, Broccoli has opened up on what is coming next for the Bond character.

And in a surprising move, Broccoli commented on the possibility of Idris Elba stepping up to the plate as Bond. She said: “We know Idris, we’re friends with him, and he’s a magnificent actor. And, you know, it’s been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat.” The producer added: “So, you know, I think we have decided that until No Time to Die has had its run and Daniel has been able to – well, we’ve all been able to savour, reap the benefits of Daniel’s wonderful tenure, we’re not gonna think about, or talk about anybody else.” James Bond No Time To Die is available on DVD, Blu-ray and digital now. SOURCE

