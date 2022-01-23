Thorpe Park is one of the UK’s most popular theme parks and its thrilling rides makes it the perfect day out with friends or family. Ahead of its reopening this year, the theme park is offering discounts on ticket prices.
Thinking about enjoying a day out later this year with friends or family?
Thorpe Park is offering an incredible deal that’s sure to get you excited for the new year.
Available now, customers can save up to 35 percent off day tickets when they pre-book online.
Thorpe Park will reopen this year on 25 March 2022 and it’s the perfect opportunity to visit the theme park.
On the day tickets are normally priced at £55, so this deal saves £20 off original prices.
Plus, get even better value tickets with the Thorpe Park Annual Pass.
Starting from £99 up, passes include a year’s entry to Thorpe Park Resort, discounts on overnight stays, exclusive access to special offers and extra perks like free parking.
Make it a staycation and stay overnight at the Thorpe Shark Cabins from £53 per person.
